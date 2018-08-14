Dozier's removal from Monday's contest was due to an irregular heartbeat, J.P. Hoornstra of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Dozier was dealing with an abnormal EKG, and that the second baseman will undergo further tests Tuesday. This is concerning news for his fantasy owners, as closer Kenley Jansen was recently placed on the disabled list with an expected four to six week recovery period for a similar heart condition. More details should roll out following Tuesday's examination.