Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Dealt to Dodgers
Dozier was traded from the Twins to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for Logan Forsythe, Luke Raley and Devin Smeltzer, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Given the inclusion of Forsythe in the deal, Dozier clearly slots in as the Dodgers' everyday second baseman over the final two-plus months of the season, although he may occasionally cede starts to Max Muncy or Enrique Hernandez. Dozier is hitting .224/.305/.402 with 16 home run and eight steals in 462 plate appearances this year. He will be a free agent after the season.
