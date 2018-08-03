Dozier went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, four RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Dozier took Matt Albers deep in the fifth inning for his 18th home run of the season, and second in as many games since joining the Dodgers. After batting predominantly leadoff for the Twins, he has batted fifth and sixth in the order with his new team, though the improvement in lineup context could make up for his shift down in the lineup.