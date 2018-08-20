Dozier went 3-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Mariners.

Dozier has been batting atop the lineup since joining the Dodgers at the trade deadline, contributing all three of his stolen bases this season over the last seven games. The slugging second baseman was dealing with an abnormal heartbeat earlier this week, but he wasn't forced to miss any time with the health concern.