Dozier went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-5 win over Colorado.

Chris Taylor put the Dodgers ahead in the ninth inning with a solo shot, and Dozier sealed the victory with a two-run blast off Rockies' closer Wade Davis. The slugging second baseman has settled in nicely with his new club, going 8-for-26 with three homers and nine RBI in seven starts since being moved at the trade deadline. Dozier has been batting in the middle of the order against righties and leading off against southpaws, putting him in prime position to accrue both runs and RBI.

