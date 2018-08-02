Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Homers in Dodgers debut
Dozier went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.
It was a nice Dodgers debut for Dozier, as he went back-to-back with Yasmani Grandal in the fifth inning before later singling and hitting a ground-rule double to reach three times in all. The 31-year-old hit fifth with his new team, and he figures to continue seeing plenty of run-scoring and run-producing opportunities the rest of the way hitting in the middle of Los Angeles' lineup.
