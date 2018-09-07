Dodgers' Brian Dozier: Not in lineup Friday
Dozier is not starting Friday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Dozier sits for the second time in four games. He's hit just .196/.311/.357 in 31 games since joining the Dodgers. Enrique Hernandez will get the start at second base.
