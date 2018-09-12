Dozier is not in the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Dozier was withheld from the starting nine for a second striaght day as Enrique Hernandez draws the nod at second base for the series finale. Dating back to Aug. 29, Dozier has gone just 2-for-32 (.063 average) in 11 games.

