Dozier went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's win over Colorado.

Dozier made his second consecutive start against a southpaw after being benched in the previous five contests. The veteran's platoon situation was confirmed after being pinch hit for when a right-handed reliever entered the game. The Dodgers have used a combination of Chase Utley, Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor on days where Dozier sits, so this appears to be a unfavorable -- from a fantasy perspective -- committee approach at the keystone.