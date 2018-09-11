Dozier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Dozier has struggled since joining the Dodgers at the end of July, slashing just .193/.312/.353 with four homers across 35 games. He'll take a seat for the second time in five games as Max Muncy picks up a start at the keystone in his stead.

