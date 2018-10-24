Dozier will bat atop the order and man second base for Game 2 of the World Series against Boston on Wednesday.

Manager Dave Roberts will keep the 31-year-old at the leadoff position after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and one run scored during Tuesday's game. Following Dozier in the order will be Justin Turner and David Freese with Manny Machado in the cleanup spot.

