Dozier went 2-for-3 with two RBI, two stolen bases and two walks in the 4-3 loss to Colorado.

Dozier now has 10 stolen bags this season, with Sunday being his first two as a member of the Dodgers. The 31-year-old infielder put Los Angeles on the board with a two-run single in the seventh inning, but his four times reaching base weren't enough to pull out the victory. In 45 plate appearances with the Dodgers, Dozier owns a strong .444 on base percentage.