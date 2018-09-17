Dozier is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies.

Dozier will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as Enrique Hernandez draws a start at the keystone in his absence. The 31-year-old, who is hitting just .189/.302/.346 in 39 games since joining the Dodgers, has started just twice over the last seven games, both times against southpaws.

