Dozier is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Dozier will retreat to the bench following a sting of 15 straight starts. The veteran second baseman is hitting .250/.395/.453 with three homers and 12 RBI in 18 games since joining the Dodgers. Chris Taylor will cover the keystone in his stead in this one.

