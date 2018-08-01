Dozier will man second base and hit fifth in Wednesday's matchup against Milwaukee, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Dozier was shipped to the Twins prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. He slashed .224/.305/.402 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI through 104 games prior to the deal, and he figures to slot in as the everyday second baseman. Max Muncy and Enrique Hernandez could also draw occasional starts at second.