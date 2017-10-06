Moran agreed to a minor-league contract with the Dodgers.

After missing the entire 2014 season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, Moran appears to have recovered tremendously. He had a stellar season at Double-A Tulsa, earning a 1.89 ERA to go with 27 strikeouts across 19 innings. The 29-year-old will likely begin next year at Triple-A Oklahoma City, following a dominant year out of the bullpen.