Schlitter signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The 32-year-old appeared in the majors in three different seasons, but his most recent playing time came in Japan. As a part of the Seibu Lions in the NPB, Schlitter produced a 2.83 ERA in 68.2 innings pitched. His strikeout rate plummeted, however, so it's hard to believe he'll stand much of a chance to crack an already crowded bullpen.