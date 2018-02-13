Dodgers' Brian Schlitter: Inks NRI deal with Dodgers
Schlitter signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The 32-year-old appeared in the majors in three different seasons, but his most recent playing time came in Japan. As a part of the Seibu Lions in the NPB, Schlitter produced a 2.83 ERA in 68.2 innings pitched. His strikeout rate plummeted, however, so it's hard to believe he'll stand much of a chance to crack an already crowded bullpen.
More News
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking the Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...
-
Ranking Indians' Fantasy assets
The Indians have a loaded roster that is the favorite to reach the playoffs, but there's far...
-
Ranking Blue Jays' Fantasy assets
The Blue Jays are stuck in organization limbo, ushering out an older era of players while waiting...
-
Ranking Angels' Fantasy assets
Welcome to contention, Mike Trout. The Angels have added enough quality pieces to attract attention...