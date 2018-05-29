Stewart allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across four innings in a no-decision Monday against the Phillies. He struck out five.

Stewart gave up an unearned run on his own wild pitch in the first inning and was tagged for a three-run home run by Cesar Hernandez in the second. He was better over the next couple of frames, but an elevated pitch count factored into his removal before the fifth. Stewart has a 4.61 ERA on the season, but regardless of how he did in this start he seemed set to return to a long relief role when Clayton Kershaw (biceps) returns later this week.