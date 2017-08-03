Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Another short outing Wednesday
Stewart allowed two runs on three hits and three walks through four innings in Wednesday's loss to the Braves. He struck out one.
It was another short outing for Stewart, though he ultimately held his own in his second start of the season. The 25-year-old has allowed just two earned runs over 7.2 innings in his pair of spot starts, but it seems unlikely that he'll get another turn in the rotation with the recent addition of Yu Darvish. He still owns a shiny 0.89 ERA in 20.2 major-league innings this season, so he could transition to a long-relief role.
