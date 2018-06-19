Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Available as 26th man
Stewart is with the Dodgers as their 26th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart has shuttled between Los Angeles and Triple-A Oklahoma City throughout the season. He hasn't done much during his time in the majors to demand more opportunities, posting a 5.60 ERA in 17.2 innings.
