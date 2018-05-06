Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Stewart's promotion this time around comes under unfortunate circumstances, as he'll join the roster as the corresponding move to the placement of ace Clayton Kershaw (biceps) on the DL. Stewart owns a 2.41 ERA through four starts in the Pacific Coast League, and should be able to provide the team with a long relief option as they sort out their long-term rotation plan, which depends heavily on the status of Kershaw.