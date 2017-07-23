Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Battling respiratory illness
Manager Dave Roberts said prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals that Stewart is feeling under the weather due to an upper-respiratory condition, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
It seems that Stewart's illness is being passed around the Dodgers' clubhouse, as Kenley Jansen was sick last week, Justin Turner was forced to sit out Saturday while battling bronchitis, and Rich Hill is still getting over a respiratory issue of his own. In Stewart's case, the Dodgers don't believe it's anything significant and he could be available out of the bullpen Sunday, though Roberts might prefer to avoid using the right-hander if possible.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Extends scoreless streak to 13 innings•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Pitching well in majors•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Oklahoma City•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Shipped back to minors•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Allows no hits in three-inning save•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Receives promotion Sunday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...