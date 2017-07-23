Manager Dave Roberts said prior to Sunday's game against the Nationals that Stewart is feeling under the weather due to an upper-respiratory condition, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It seems that Stewart's illness is being passed around the Dodgers' clubhouse, as Kenley Jansen was sick last week, Justin Turner was forced to sit out Saturday while battling bronchitis, and Rich Hill is still getting over a respiratory issue of his own. In Stewart's case, the Dodgers don't believe it's anything significant and he could be available out of the bullpen Sunday, though Roberts might prefer to avoid using the right-hander if possible.