Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Brought back to majors
Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Stewart will rejoin the Dodgers to offer a fresh bullpen arm after manager Dave Roberts deployed seven relievers during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old, who owns a 3.38 ERA across 2.2 innings with the big-league club this season, will offer length out of the bullpen during his time in the majors. Yimi Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
