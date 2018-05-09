Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Stewart will rejoin the Dodgers to offer a fresh bullpen arm after manager Dave Roberts deployed seven relievers during Tuesday's extra-innings loss to the Diamondbacks. The 26-year-old, who owns a 3.38 ERA across 2.2 innings with the big-league club this season, will offer length out of the bullpen during his time in the majors. Yimi Garcia was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.