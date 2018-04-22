Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Bypassed for spot start
Stewart won't be summoned from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make a spot start against the Nationals after the Dodgers announced Walker Buehler as Monday's starter.
Stewart has been a standout performer for the Triple-A club in each of the past two seasons and is off to another strong start in 2018, but he doesn't possess the long-term upside of Buehler, a 23-year-old righty with a mid-to-high-90s fastball and a plus curveball. Though Buehler will take the hill Monday, he'll likely need a quality showing to earn another turn at Stewart's expense the next time a sixth starter is needed at some point between April 27 and May 1, when the Dodgers will play six games in a five-game span.
