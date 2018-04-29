Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Called up Sunday
Stewart was promoted to the major leagues Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart will take the roster spot of Yasiel Puig (ankle), who's headed to the 10-day disabled list. The 26-year-old has been impressive at Triple-A Oklahoma City through four starts, accruing a 2.41 ERA and striking out 20 across 18.2 innings. With Rich Hill (finger) unable to make Monday's start against the Giants, Stewart is a prime candidate to get the nod in what would be his first big-league outing of the season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Bypassed for spot start•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Candidate for spot start next week•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Initial assignment TBD•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Fans five Friars through four•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Officially recalled prior to Saturday's start•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...