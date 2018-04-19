Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Candidate for spot start next week
Stewart is a candidate to start Monday against the Marlins, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The Dodgers will need an additional starter next week with Rich Hill (finger) on the disabled list and the team lined up for a doubleheader against the Giants later in the week. Stewart and Walker Buehler appear to be the most likely options to temporarily join the big-league rotation, as both are lined up to pitch over the weekend after toeing the rubber for Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier in the week (Buehler on Monday and Stewart on Tuesday). The 26-year-old Stewart owns a 2.65 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across three starts (17 innings) at Triple-A this season, though he posted a lackluster 5.27 ERA in four major-league starts in 2017. Should Stewart be called upon to start Monday, he could stick in the rotation to start one of the team's doubleheader games later in the week if he holds his own.
