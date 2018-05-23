Manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's game that Stewart did enough to deserve another start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old Stewart fared well in his first start of the season for the big club. He was limited to 63 pitches Tuesday and didn't go far enough to qualify for the win, but the Dodgers did win the game after Stewart tossed four innings of two-run ball with one strikeout. It sounds like he will be afforded another turn next week at home against the Phillies before Clayton Kershaw (biceps) returns and supplants Stewart in the Dodgers' rotation.