Stewart tossed two scoreless innings Thursday, walking one and striking out one in a loss to the Braves.

Make that 13 scoreless innings for the 25-year-old in the majors this season. All of his appearances have been two or more innings, so he appears to be manager Dave Roberts' long reliever of choice. Stewart, however, isn't striking out enough batters (6.9 K/9) to have relative fantasy value in his current role.