Stewart, who can be optioned to the minors without passing through waivers, may end up back at Triple-A to stretch out as a starter if he doesn't break camp on the Dodgers' 25-man roster as a swingman in the bullpen.

If the Dodgers are creative with their use of the 10-day DL again in 2018, Stewart figures to enter the mix as a starter at some point this season, but he may end up shuttling between the rotation and the bullpen at the big-league level, while bouncing back and forth between Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.