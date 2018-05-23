Stewart gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over four innings in a spot-start Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision in a 5-3 win over Colorado.

Stewart was called up to take Rich Hill's (blister) spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old was aggresive in the zone, firing 40 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He wasn't able to go deep enough into the game to reap the benefits of the Dodgers' sixth-inning comeback. Hill is expected to miss up to four weeks, so Stewart could see at least one more turn in the rotation if Clayton Kershaw (biceps) doesn't make his return from the DL this weekend.