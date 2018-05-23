Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Lasts four innings Tuesday
Stewart gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out one over four innings in a spot-start Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision in a 5-3 win over Colorado.
Stewart was called up to take Rich Hill's (blister) spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old was aggresive in the zone, firing 40 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He wasn't able to go deep enough into the game to reap the benefits of the Dodgers' sixth-inning comeback. Hill is expected to miss up to four weeks, so Stewart could see at least one more turn in the rotation if Clayton Kershaw (biceps) doesn't make his return from the DL this weekend.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Set for Tuesday's start•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Expected to contribute Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Likely to replace Hill in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Brought back to majors•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart