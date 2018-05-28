Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that Stewart would likely transition to a long-relief role following the right-hander's start Monday against the Phillies,

Roberts confirmed over the weekend that Clayton Kershaw (biceps) would return from the 10-day disabled list to start Thursday's series finale against Philadelphia, forcing the Dodgers to drop a starter from their rotation. Despite performing credibly in his first start May 22 against the Rockies while being limited to 63 pitches, Stewart hasn't built up enough cachet to stick in the rotation over Ross Stripling, who has posted a 1.23 ERA and 31:2 K:BB over his last four starts. Once he completes the start Monday, Stewart will likely take a few days to rest before being available out of the bullpen for the Dodgers' weekend series in Colorado.