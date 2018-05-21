Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Likely to replace Hill in rotation
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged Sunday that Stewart is the most logical option to assume Rich Hill's (finger) spot in the rotation, Ben Standig of MLB.com reports.
Hill was limited to just two pitches in his start Saturday after a blister on his left middle finger popped, with Roberts stating after the game that it would likely take four weeks before the lefty is ready to rejoin the big club. That could create an extended starting opportunity with the Dodgers for Stewart, though the looming return of Clayton Kershaw (biceps) would presumably result in Stewart or Ross Stripling surrendering a rotation spot. Stewart, who maintains a 2.08 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 21.2 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, would likely make his first start with Los Angeles on Tuesday or Wednesday against the Rockies.
