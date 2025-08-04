Stewart earned a hold against Tampa Bay on Sunday, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning of work.

Stewart began his career with the Dodgers but spent the past two-and-a-half campaigns in Minnesota. The Twins traded the veteran reliever back to Los Angeles on July 31, and Stewart made his 2025 debut with his new club Sunday. He handled the eighth inning in a close two-run game and worked around a two-out single by Junior Caminero to finish with a scoreless frame. Stewart's usage in his first game back with the Dodgers suggests he'll immediately be looked to for high-leverage work in a setup role.