Stewart is a candidate to make a spot start Tuesday against the Pirates, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

With Yu Darvish (back) set to miss his next turn in the rotation while on the shelf, Stewart could rejoin the Dodgers to make his third big-league start of the season. The 25-year-old owns a 2.03 ERA and 20:2 K:BB through four starts (13.1 innings) with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, though he labored through his two spot starts for the big club earlier in the season, allowing seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and four walks in 7.2 innings.