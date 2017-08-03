Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A
Stewart was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.
Stewart will head back to Oklahoma City while the big-league club activated Tony Cingrani following his arrival via Cincinnati on Monday. During eight appearances with the Dodgers this season, Stewart accumulated a 0.87 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over the course of 20.2 innings. The 25-year-old has done a solid job during a few spot starts, but will likely return to the fold in the coming weeks in a long-relief role.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Another short outing Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Picking up another start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Undone by defense Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will start Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Battling respiratory illness•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Extends scoreless streak to 13 innings•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...