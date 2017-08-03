Stewart was sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Stewart will head back to Oklahoma City while the big-league club activated Tony Cingrani following his arrival via Cincinnati on Monday. During eight appearances with the Dodgers this season, Stewart accumulated a 0.87 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over the course of 20.2 innings. The 25-year-old has done a solid job during a few spot starts, but will likely return to the fold in the coming weeks in a long-relief role.