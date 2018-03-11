Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart was battling for an Opening Day roster spot this spring, but the Dodgers ultimately opted to send him to Triple-A due to his "lack of consistency," Gurnick reports. The 26-year-old -- who posted a 3.41 ERA in 34.1 big-league innings last season -- shouldn't have to wait too long before receiving his return call to the majors, either as a spot starter or a bullpen reinforcement.
