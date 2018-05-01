Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Stewart was used from the bullpen during Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings while striking out three batters. He'll return to Oklahoma City, where he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.04 WHIP after four starts (18.2 innings).
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Won't get spot start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Called up Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Bypassed for spot start•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Candidate for spot start next week•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Initial assignment TBD•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...