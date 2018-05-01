Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Stewart was used from the bullpen during Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings while striking out three batters. He'll return to Oklahoma City, where he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.04 WHIP after four starts (18.2 innings).

