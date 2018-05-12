Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Stewart's third stint in the big leagues this year was just as brief as his first two. He's made three appearances for the Dodgers so far this season and was sent down soon after each one. Expect him to continue shuffling back and forth for much of the season. Pat Venditte will take his place in the bullpen.

