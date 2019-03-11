Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Optioned to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Stewart was granted an extra option last week and the Dodgers will immediately put it to use. Given the team's penchant for rotating pitchers, Stewart will likely spend a decent amount of time on the big-league roster, though he'll have to wait for his chance in Oklahoma City for now.
