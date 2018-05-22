Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled ahead of Tuesday's start
Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and will start Tuesday against the Rockies.
As expected, Stewart was summoned from the minors to take Rich Hill's place in the rotation. The 26-year-old owns a 4.37 ERA across 68 career big-league innings. Through five starts with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Stewart has compiled a shiny 2.08 ERA. Pat Venditte was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.
