Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

This is the fifth time Stewart has been recalled from Triple-A this season -- this time replacing Clayton Kershaw (back) on the active roster. Stewart's last game action was May 28 for the Dodgers, so he could be an option to slot into the rotation while Kershaw is sidelined, or he could simply act as a long reliever. He has a career 4.50 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 76 MLB innings.

