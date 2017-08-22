Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City and named the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Alex Wood (chest) was sent to the disabled list to clear room for Stewart, who is set to make his third big-league start of the season. Stewart allowed seven runs (two earned) on eight hits and four walks across 7.2 innings during his first two starts for the Dodgers, so he'll look to improve the third time around. Yu Darvish (back) is expected to return over the weekend, so this may be Stewart's only start before being sent back to the minors or shifted into the bullpen.