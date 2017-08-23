Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Returning to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Stewart was called upon to make a spot start Tuesday against the Pirates. It certainly wasn't his best showing, as he gave up five runs on four hits and four walks over just two innings. In a corresponding move, Kyle Farmer was recalled from Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Struggles in spot start versus Pirates•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Triple-A, starting Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Will be recalled to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Option to start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Shipped back to Triple-A•
-
Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...