Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stewart was called upon to make a spot start Tuesday against the Pirates. It certainly wasn't his best showing, as he gave up five runs on four hits and four walks over just two innings. In a corresponding move, Kyle Farmer was recalled from Oklahoma City.

