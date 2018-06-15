Stewart started for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday in the club's 4-3 loss to Salt Lake, tossing three innings and giving up two runs on four hits and a walk.

It was Stewart's first appearance in the Pacific Coast League since being optioned back to the minors six days earlier. The right-hander had made three appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the Dodgers, so that likely explains why Oklahoma City limited him to 65 pitches Thursday as he rejoined the rotation. The Dodgers have been dealing with a deluge of injuries to their starting staff in recent weeks, but with Rich Hill (finger) on tap to come off the disabled list next week, any opening for Stewart in the big-league rotation has seemingly closed.