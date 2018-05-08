Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Sent back to Triple-A
Stewart was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Stewart will head back to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for Tuesday's starter, Rich Hill (finger), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old owns a 2.41 ERA across four starts (18.2 innings) with Oklahoma City this season. He'll remain one of the team's top options for a promotion when additional bullpen help -- or potentially a spot starter -- is needed in the future.
More News
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...