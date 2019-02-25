Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Set for Cactus League debut
Stewart is scheduled to start Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Stewart entered spring training with no restrictions after finishing the 2018 campaign on the 60-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. The 27-year-old has shuttled between the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City the past three seasons, but the fact that he has zero minor-league options remaining could help his case for sticking in the big leagues for most of 2019. Even in that scenario, however, the Dodgers' ample rotation depth means that Stewart would likely be ticketed for a bullpen gig.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...