Stewart is scheduled to start Monday's Cactus League contest versus the Cubs, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Stewart entered spring training with no restrictions after finishing the 2018 campaign on the 60-day disabled list with a right oblique strain. The 27-year-old has shuttled between the majors and Triple-A Oklahoma City the past three seasons, but the fact that he has zero minor-league options remaining could help his case for sticking in the big leagues for most of 2019. Even in that scenario, however, the Dodgers' ample rotation depth means that Stewart would likely be ticketed for a bullpen gig.

