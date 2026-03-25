Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Shelved to begin season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dodgers placed Stewart (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Monday.
Stewart is still working his way back from a right shoulder debridement procedure he underwent last September. The right-handed reliever has been throwing off a mound and the hope is his stay on the injured list will be brief.
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