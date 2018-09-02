The Dodgers recalled Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a right oblique strain.

Stewart must have picked up the oblique injury during his final start with Oklahoma City on Aug. 27. The Dodgers' unorthodox decision to bring him up from the minors and immediately place him on the DL was solely for the purpose of opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Rocky Gale, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.