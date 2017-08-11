Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Shipped back to Triple-A
Stewart was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Stewart was only back with Los Angeles for a couple of days as Luis Avilon was on the paternity list, but did appear in one game, giving up a home run and striking out two in 1.1 innings. He'll return to Oklahoma City as a likely candidate to return come September.
